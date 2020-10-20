Some passengers have complained about taxi drivers overcharging, cherry-picking passengers and taking circuitous routes. Photo: Felix Wong Some passengers have complained about taxi drivers overcharging, cherry-picking passengers and taking circuitous routes. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport industry players call for revamp of Hong Kong’s ride-hailing market, upgrade of taxi fleet

  • Ng Kwan-sing of Hong Kong Taxi Council hopes the government will put the focus back on upgrading city’s existing pool of 18,163 cabs
  • Authorities on Monday scrapped the franchised taxi services bill, which would have introduced some 600 ride-hailing premium taxis

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:57pm, 20 Oct, 2020

