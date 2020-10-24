The current HK$2 public transport scheme applies only to those aged 65 or above in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lowering of age threshold for HK$2 public transport scheme: Hong Kong labour minister dismisses reports of delay, insists on move
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong denies earlier reports that extension will be put on hold amid struggling economy
- Move would benefit about 600,000 Hongkongers and could encourage more people in new age category to re-enter workforce
Topic | Ageing society
