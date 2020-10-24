Nixon Cheung, head of commercial and brand at French-owned Hong Kong Tramways. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong tram company wants ‘ding ding’ to signal not just a ride, but also ice cream, toys, gin and more
- With ridership, advertising hit by Covid-19, company sets out to ‘conserve city’s tram heritage’
- Coming up next: Ding Ding suits to wear, educational kit on tram technology for schools
