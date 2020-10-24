A Hong Kong Airlines passenger aircraft on the tarmac at the city’s airport. Photo: Winson Wong A Hong Kong Airlines passenger aircraft on the tarmac at the city’s airport. Photo: Winson Wong
A Hong Kong Airlines passenger aircraft on the tarmac at the city’s airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Airlines cautious on expansion in wake of Cathay Dragon shutdown, with focus on Covid-19 survival

  • Cash-strapped carrier has its own set of problems, but hopes flight-to-nowhere model, pay cuts and government subsidies bring respite
  • City’s third-largest airline is operating up to 10 per cent of normal services and can still make small profits or break even for now

Danny Lee

Updated: 11:07pm, 24 Oct, 2020

