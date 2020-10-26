Cathay Pacific staff check-in passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Cathay Pacific staff check-in passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific staff check-in passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong travel agents fear cash squeeze as Cathay Pacific targets tickets sales in money-saving move

  • Industry group fears commission earnings could take a hit and accuses airline of trying to undercut its members
  • Airline says city’s travel agents have to ‘embrace change’ and adapt to a new reality

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:09am, 26 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific staff check-in passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Cathay Pacific staff check-in passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific staff check-in passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE