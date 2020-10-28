A Tesla charging station at Hong Kong’s Science Park, in Tai Po. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong government’s subsidy scheme for installing electric vehicle charging facilities officially launches
- The government will shell out up to HK$15 million, or HK30,000 per parking space, to private residential buildings seeking to add charging facilities
- The scheme is part of the city’s effort to eventually phase out conventional fossil fuel vehicles in favour of zero-emission electric ones
Topic | Electric cars
A Tesla charging station at Hong Kong’s Science Park, in Tai Po. Photo: K. Y. Cheng