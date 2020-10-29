A Cathay Pacific staff member walks by an aircraft bay with some of the carrier’s parked planes. Photo: Robert Ng
‘Majority’ of Cathay Pacific pilots, flight attendants have opted for permanent pay cuts, Hong Kong’s flag carrier says
- Comments by airline come after midnight deadline for staff to sign tough deal, but unions warn of employee backlash in years to come
- IATA chief urges workers to take proposed package as employers have ‘done everything to preserve jobs’
