The Yau Ma Tei Multi-Storey Car Park, which features a flyover passing through the building, will close in stages starting on Sunday. Photo: Sun Yeung The Yau Ma Tei Multi-Storey Car Park, which features a flyover passing through the building, will close in stages starting on Sunday. Photo: Sun Yeung
The Yau Ma Tei Multi-Storey Car Park, which features a flyover passing through the building, will close in stages starting on Sunday. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong car owners’ group calls on government to fix ‘deteriorating’ parking situation

  • The Hong Kong Automobile Association has suggested a real-time parking database and automated systems as potential fixes for a shortage in spaces
  • The number of private cars on the road has shot up 51 per cent since 2008, it says, but parking spaces haven’t kept pace

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:59pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Yau Ma Tei Multi-Storey Car Park, which features a flyover passing through the building, will close in stages starting on Sunday. Photo: Sun Yeung The Yau Ma Tei Multi-Storey Car Park, which features a flyover passing through the building, will close in stages starting on Sunday. Photo: Sun Yeung
The Yau Ma Tei Multi-Storey Car Park, which features a flyover passing through the building, will close in stages starting on Sunday. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE