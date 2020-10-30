The Yau Ma Tei Multi-Storey Car Park, which features a flyover passing through the building, will close in stages starting on Sunday. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong car owners’ group calls on government to fix ‘deteriorating’ parking situation
- The Hong Kong Automobile Association has suggested a real-time parking database and automated systems as potential fixes for a shortage in spaces
- The number of private cars on the road has shot up 51 per cent since 2008, it says, but parking spaces haven’t kept pace
