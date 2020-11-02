Bill Wong, boss of Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines, talks with the Post about his new Hong Kong-based venture. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Bill Wong, boss of Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines, talks with the Post about his new Hong Kong-based venture. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Transport

exclusive | Shenzhen mogul Bill Wong looks beyond Covid-19, ready to hire pilots as he prepares Greater Bay Airlines for take-off

  • Wong expects to spend HK$2 billion preparing Greater Bay Airlines to fly by middle of 2021
  • ‘Value carrier’ will target leisure travellers, aim to provide premium service at lower prices

Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:20am, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
