Bill Wong, boss of Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines, talks with the Post about his new Hong Kong-based venture. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Shenzhen mogul Bill Wong looks beyond Covid-19, ready to hire pilots as he prepares Greater Bay Airlines for take-off
- Wong expects to spend HK$2 billion preparing Greater Bay Airlines to fly by middle of 2021
- ‘Value carrier’ will target leisure travellers, aim to provide premium service at lower prices
