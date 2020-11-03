Cabin crew have until November 4 to sign up for new contracts. Photo: Felix Wong Cabin crew have until November 4 to sign up for new contracts. Photo: Felix Wong
Cabin crew have until November 4 to sign up for new contracts. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific cabin crew set to vote on whether to give union power to take legal action against airline

  • Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants Union is continuing with its push to revise and reverse the impact of new cut-price contracts
  • Airline has set a November 4 deadline for aircrew and flight attendants to accept their deals, which include big pay cuts

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 12:37am, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cabin crew have until November 4 to sign up for new contracts. Photo: Felix Wong Cabin crew have until November 4 to sign up for new contracts. Photo: Felix Wong
Cabin crew have until November 4 to sign up for new contracts. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE