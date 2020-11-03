Jardine Aviation Services, which provides ground services such as baggage handling, announced on Tuesday it will be cutting 340 jobs. Photo: Handout Jardine Aviation Services, which provides ground services such as baggage handling, announced on Tuesday it will be cutting 340 jobs. Photo: Handout
Jardine Aviation Services, which provides ground services such as baggage handling, announced on Tuesday it will be cutting 340 jobs. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Jardine Aviation Services axes 340 jobs, following Cathay Pacific in restructuring amid pandemic

  • The company, which handles ground services like baggage handling, blames end of government aid, lack of prospects for industry recovery
  • Step taken as a ‘last resort’ to ‘ensure long-term survival’, Jardines says in statement

Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny LeeKathleen Magramo
Updated: 4:18pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
