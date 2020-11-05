Nearly all pilots with Cathay Pacific have signed new contracts to reduce their pay and benefits. Photo: Winson Wong
Nearly all Cathay Pacific pilots, vast majority of cabin crew sign new salary-slashing contracts
- Hong Kong flag carrier reveals 2,613 pilots accepted the new deals, though dozens have refused to take the pay cut
- Cathay last month reportedly asked aircrew to accept pay cuts of 40 to 60 per cent as part of restructuring also eliminating thousands of jobs
