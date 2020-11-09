Cathay’s chairman says he is confident the measures already taken, which include thousands of job cuts, are sufficient for it to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Cathay’s chairman says he is confident the measures already taken, which include thousands of job cuts, are sufficient for it to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay’s chairman says he is confident the measures already taken, which include thousands of job cuts, are sufficient for it to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific chairman says no more job cuts, government bailouts needed to get through Covid-19 crisis

  • Patrick Healy says the action already taken by the airline will see it through the pandemic, based on current outlook
  • Chairman tells lawmakers that normal flying levels expected to return by the end of 2021

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:24pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay’s chairman says he is confident the measures already taken, which include thousands of job cuts, are sufficient for it to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Cathay’s chairman says he is confident the measures already taken, which include thousands of job cuts, are sufficient for it to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay’s chairman says he is confident the measures already taken, which include thousands of job cuts, are sufficient for it to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE