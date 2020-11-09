Cathay’s chairman says he is confident the measures already taken, which include thousands of job cuts, are sufficient for it to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific chairman says no more job cuts, government bailouts needed to get through Covid-19 crisis
- Patrick Healy says the action already taken by the airline will see it through the pandemic, based on current outlook
- Chairman tells lawmakers that normal flying levels expected to return by the end of 2021
Topic | Cathay Pacific
