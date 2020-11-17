A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

exclusive | Cathay Pacific axes flights to some of world’s busiest cities, including New York, London, and Washington

  • Seven loss-making routes scrapped from airline’s schedule with internal memo referring to move as permanent
  • Seattle, Maldives, Brussels, and Dublin also cut as Cathay battles to stay afloat

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 12:55pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE