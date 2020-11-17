A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Cathay Pacific axes flights to some of world’s busiest cities, including New York, London, and Washington
- Seven loss-making routes scrapped from airline’s schedule with internal memo referring to move as permanent
- Seattle, Maldives, Brussels, and Dublin also cut as Cathay battles to stay afloat
Topic | Cathay Pacific
