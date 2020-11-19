Cathay Pacific wants 20 pilots to temporarily transfer to fly for Air Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Cathay Pacific wants 20 pilots to temporarily transfer to fly for Air Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific seeking 20 pilots to temporarily boost cargo operation in anticipation of busy 2021

  • Airline making use of new flexible contracts to redeploy otherwise grounded crew
  • Pilots and first officers would be seconded to Air Hong Kong for between three months and a year

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:00pm, 19 Nov, 2020

