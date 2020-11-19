Cathay Pacific wants 20 pilots to temporarily transfer to fly for Air Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Cathay Pacific seeking 20 pilots to temporarily boost cargo operation in anticipation of busy 2021
- Airline making use of new flexible contracts to redeploy otherwise grounded crew
- Pilots and first officers would be seconded to Air Hong Kong for between three months and a year
