Cathay’s first travel bubble flight to Singapore has been delayed because of an uptick in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang Cathay’s first travel bubble flight to Singapore has been delayed because of an uptick in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay’s first travel bubble flight to Singapore has been delayed because of an uptick in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific says demand for Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble flights was ‘overwhelming’, before Covid-19 fourth wave forced delay

  • Carrier faces financial hit after suspension of service day before inaugural flight was expected to take off
  • Analysts say route estimated to be worth HK$93 million in revenue to Cathay

Topic |   Hong Kong travel bubble
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:25pm, 23 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay’s first travel bubble flight to Singapore has been delayed because of an uptick in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang Cathay’s first travel bubble flight to Singapore has been delayed because of an uptick in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay’s first travel bubble flight to Singapore has been delayed because of an uptick in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE