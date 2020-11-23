Cathay’s first travel bubble flight to Singapore has been delayed because of an uptick in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific says demand for Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble flights was ‘overwhelming’, before Covid-19 fourth wave forced delay
- Carrier faces financial hit after suspension of service day before inaugural flight was expected to take off
- Analysts say route estimated to be worth HK$93 million in revenue to Cathay
Topic | Hong Kong travel bubble
Cathay’s first travel bubble flight to Singapore has been delayed because of an uptick in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang