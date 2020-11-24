Passenger numbers on the MTR rose in October with the relaxation of social-distancing rules in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Passenger numbers on the MTR rose in October with the relaxation of social-distancing rules in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Passenger numbers on the MTR rose in October with the relaxation of social-distancing rules in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Transport

MTR passenger numbers rebound but fourth wave of coronavirus could see them fall again, Hong Kong group warns

  • Number of rides on city’s metro up 12.5 per cent in October to more than 113.5 million
  • But Public Transport Research Team expects that to fall over Christmas with spike in Covid-19 cases

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:18pm, 24 Nov, 2020

