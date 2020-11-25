Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press one day before her annual policy address. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s battered aviation sector expected to receive boost in policy address as stakeholders call for ‘as much help’ as possible
- The sector has been in near-collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic, but city leader Carrie Lam has hinted it will factor into her policy blueprint
- Insiders, meanwhile, are calling for relaxed cross-border rules and better integrating land, sea and air transport to lift the ailing industry
