Cathay Pacific staff leave the airline’s offices at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Edward Wong
Cathay Pacific snubs union over pay talks and says it will contact staff directly, in move flight attendants’ group calls ‘greatest setback’ in a decade

  • Airline says outdated practice belongs in the 1970s and is no longer relevant to modern world
  • Union hits back over permanent loss of collective bargaining power

Danny Lee
Updated: 3:04pm, 27 Nov, 2020

