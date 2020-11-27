Cathay Pacific staff leave the airline’s offices at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Edward Wong
Cathay Pacific snubs union over pay talks and says it will contact staff directly, in move flight attendants’ group calls ‘greatest setback’ in a decade
- Airline says outdated practice belongs in the 1970s and is no longer relevant to modern world
- Union hits back over permanent loss of collective bargaining power
