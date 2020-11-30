The motorcyclist and his female passenger were taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital with head injuries. Photo: Dickson Lee
Biker, passenger fighting for lives after head-on collision with taxi in northern Hong Kong
- The taxi and the motorcycle were coming from different directions on Long Yat Road in Yuen Long at around 12.20am
- Motorcyclist and his female passenger were taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital with head injuries, taxi driver was unhurt
