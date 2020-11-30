The motorcyclist and his female passenger were taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital with head injuries. Photo: Dickson Lee The motorcyclist and his female passenger were taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital with head injuries. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong / Transport

Biker, passenger fighting for lives after head-on collision with taxi in northern Hong Kong

  • The taxi and the motorcycle were coming from different directions on Long Yat Road in Yuen Long at around 12.20am
  • Motorcyclist and his female passenger were taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital with head injuries, taxi driver was unhurt

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:39pm, 30 Nov, 2020

