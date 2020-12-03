Members of the public moved quickly to help a 71-year-old woman trapped under a car. Photo: Facebook Members of the public moved quickly to help a 71-year-old woman trapped under a car. Photo: Facebook
Passers-by join forces to lift seven-seater car and free trapped Hong Kong crash victim, 71, in heroic rescue effort

  • Inspiring intervention as at least 10 members of the public band together to save injured woman
  • Knocked-down pedestrian suffers injuries to her head, body from Thursday’s Sham Shui Po crash

Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:57pm, 3 Dec, 2020

