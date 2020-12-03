The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the world’s longest sea link. Photo: Dickson Lee
Quotas raised for cross-border private vehicles on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
- About 1,000 more cross-boundary non-commercial private car quotas from Hong Kong side will be added to 800 existing allocations
- Transport sector lawmaker Frankie Yick says the move will benefit Hong Kong businessmen having ventures in Macau
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
