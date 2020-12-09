A rendering of the proposed monorail running through the Kai Tak Development, a plan the government has officially scrapped. Photo: Handout A rendering of the proposed monorail running through the Kai Tak Development, a plan the government has officially scrapped. Photo: Handout
A rendering of the proposed monorail running through the Kai Tak Development, a plan the government has officially scrapped. Photo: Handout
After 11 years and HK$90 million in studies, Hong Kong scraps proposed Kai Tak elevated rail link

  • Development chief Michael Wong tells lawmakers the project simply proved financially unworkable
  • Some lawmakers have expressed dismay over the scrapping of the plan, with one calling the wasted investment an ‘international joke’

Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:40pm, 9 Dec, 2020

