A recent two-week ban on KLM flights into Hong Kong came after officials quietly implemented new rules on imported coronavirus cases. Photo: Shutterstock A recent two-week ban on KLM flights into Hong Kong came after officials quietly implemented new rules on imported coronavirus cases. Photo: Shutterstock
A recent two-week ban on KLM flights into Hong Kong came after officials quietly implemented new rules on imported coronavirus cases. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Transport

exclusive | Hong Kong fourth wave: tougher new formula lowers bar for Covid-19 bans on airlines, with KLM the first to be sidelined

  • Going forward, a single positive test among passengers can see a carrier banned for two weeks if it fails in screening requirements
  • The Netherlands’ flag carrier was barred last week after the new measures were quietly introduced, though it was unclear what specific rules were violated

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 7:55am, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A recent two-week ban on KLM flights into Hong Kong came after officials quietly implemented new rules on imported coronavirus cases. Photo: Shutterstock A recent two-week ban on KLM flights into Hong Kong came after officials quietly implemented new rules on imported coronavirus cases. Photo: Shutterstock
A recent two-week ban on KLM flights into Hong Kong came after officials quietly implemented new rules on imported coronavirus cases. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE