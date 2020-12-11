The HK$47-billion new road connecting New Territories and north Lantau will shorten the journey between Tuen Mun South and the airport by roughly two-thirds to about 10 minutes. Photo: Winson Wong
Traffic to Hong Kong airport could be cut by a fifth with road linking New Territories to north Lantau
- The Northern Connection of the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link will also offer a more direct – and free – route from the northwest New Territories to Lantau
- The project, initially expected to be completed in 2016, has been plagued by delays
Topic | Transport and logistics
