A rendering of the proposed monorail running through the Kai Tak Development, a plan the government has officially scrapped. Photo: Handout
Dismayed transport experts, district councillors, residents urge Hong Kong government to rethink decision to scrap Kai Tak elevated monorail project
- Many hoped rail link would add to appeal of revitalised Kowloon East district, ease transport woes
- Technical difficulties, high cost ‘not good enough reasons’ to dump project after more than a decade, expert says
Topic | Transport and logistics
