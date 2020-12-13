A rendering of the proposed monorail running through the Kai Tak Development, a plan the government has officially scrapped. Photo: Handout A rendering of the proposed monorail running through the Kai Tak Development, a plan the government has officially scrapped. Photo: Handout
Dismayed transport experts, district councillors, residents urge Hong Kong government to rethink decision to scrap Kai Tak elevated monorail project

  • Many hoped rail link would add to appeal of revitalised Kowloon East district, ease transport woes
  • Technical difficulties, high cost ‘not good enough reasons’ to dump project after more than a decade, expert says

Cannix Yau
Updated: 10:48am, 13 Dec, 2020

