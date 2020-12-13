A postman at the General Post Office, at Connaught Place in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkong Post says move to hire outsourced and retired workers is to help reduce pressure on staff
- Postal employees’ union fears outsourcing, multitasking might become norm in future, paving way for fewer recruitments in permanent posts
- But operator says it was an attempt to relieve employees of their workload after Audit Commission slammed it for asking staff to work overtime
