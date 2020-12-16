Cathay Pacific is predicting massive losses in the second half of 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Cathay warns its losses in second half of 2020 will outstrip even its record shortfall in first half
- The figures put the airline on track to more than double its previous record for losses in a single year, which came in 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis
- Cathay lost HK$9.87 billion in the first six months of the year alone
