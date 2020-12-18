Cathay Pacific is the third largest cargo airline in the world. Photo: Nora Tam
Cathay Pacific ready to deal with more than 7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines a day, and wants to increase capacity to nearly 9 million
- New cold storage facility at Hong Kong International Airport would add room for extra 1.6 million doses
- City’s airport bosses expected to expand on readiness to handle vaccines later on Friday
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
