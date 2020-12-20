A loophole is believed to have spared Qatar Airlines from a two-week ban that should have been triggered recently. Photo: AP
Seven passengers found with Covid-19, but Qatar Airways escapes ban thanks to loophole in Hong Kong testing rules
- Passengers not in the same place at the same time when test results arrived, so airline is spared
- Medical expert supports plugging loophole in strict rules for testing those arriving in Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
