A loophole is believed to have spared Qatar Airlines from a two-week ban that should have been triggered recently. Photo: AP
Seven passengers found with Covid-19, but Qatar Airways escapes ban thanks to loophole in Hong Kong testing rules

  • Passengers not in the same place at the same time when test results arrived, so airline is spared
  • Medical expert supports plugging loophole in strict rules for testing those arriving in Hong Kong

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee

Updated: 12:04pm, 20 Dec, 2020

