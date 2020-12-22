Aircrew who recently flew to Britain will now have to self-isolate for three weeks. Photo: Nora Tam
Aircrew members in Hong Kong who recently flew to Britain must self-isolate for three weeks, throwing flights on the route into further disarray
- The requirement comes after the city banned arrivals from Britain in a bid to keep out a more transmissible strain of coronavirus recently discovered there
- One industry insider described the situation as a ‘shambles’, saying local officials had ‘no idea’ of the complications they were creating for airlines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
