Aircrew who recently flew to Britain will now have to self-isolate for three weeks. Photo: Nora Tam
Aircrew members in Hong Kong who recently flew to Britain must self-isolate for three weeks, throwing flights on the route into further disarray

  • The requirement comes after the city banned arrivals from Britain in a bid to keep out a more transmissible strain of coronavirus recently discovered there
  • One industry insider described the situation as a ‘shambles’, saying local officials had ‘no idea’ of the complications they were creating for airlines

Danny Lee
Updated: 6:16pm, 22 Dec, 2020

