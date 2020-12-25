Inbound travellers are screened for the virus upon arrival at the airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong fourth wave: airport Covid-19 tests to take no more than four hours, halving original time, closing flight ban loophole
- Changes enabled by a new laboratory, ensuring same-day results and faster response time to penalise carriers bringing in infected passengers
- Tighter restrictions mean anyone who has been to Britain for more than two hours within 21 days of boarding flight will be prevented from flying into Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
