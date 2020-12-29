Cathay Dragon CEO Algernon Yau (centre right) is leaving the airline’s parent company after nearly four decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong aviation
exclusive | Cathay Dragon chief to take top job at Hong Kong newcomer Greater Bay Airlines
- Industry veteran Algernon Yau is retiring from Cathay Group after nearly four decades with the company
- Cathay axed its Dragon airline earlier this year amid massive pandemic-related restructuring
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Cathay Dragon CEO Algernon Yau (centre right) is leaving the airline’s parent company after nearly four decades. Photo: Dickson Lee