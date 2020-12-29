Cathay Dragon CEO Algernon Yau (centre right) is leaving the airline’s parent company after nearly four decades. Photo: Dickson Lee Cathay Dragon CEO Algernon Yau (centre right) is leaving the airline’s parent company after nearly four decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Cathay Dragon chief to take top job at Hong Kong newcomer Greater Bay Airlines

  • Industry veteran Algernon Yau is retiring from Cathay Group after nearly four decades with the company
  • Cathay axed its Dragon airline earlier this year amid massive pandemic-related restructuring

Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 8:36am, 29 Dec, 2020

