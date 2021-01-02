A member of a flight crew sits in the check-in area at London Heathrow Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: as Hong Kong prepares to review ban on arrivals from Britain, top medical adviser urges government to keep measure in place for now
- The city has avoided the spread of a more virulent strain of the coronavirus sweeping across Britain and the ban should be maintained until end of month, Professor David Hui says
- But residents stuck in the European country and students wanting to return to their studies there are arguing for the restriction to be dropped
