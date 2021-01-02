The West Kowloon terminus for Hong Kong’s high-speed rail link with mainland China. Photo: Edward Wong The West Kowloon terminus for Hong Kong’s high-speed rail link with mainland China. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong MTR

MTR Corp in line for HK$370 million in compensation from government for suspension of cross-border link, says ex-chairman

  • Under an agreement with the government, the rail giant is protected from financial losses incurred by large drop in passengers, Michael Tien says
  • The service, which launched in 2018, was predicted to carry 9 million people a year but was forced to close last January due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Kanis Leung
Updated: 7:57pm, 2 Jan, 2021

