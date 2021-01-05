Vehicle owners can sign up for the free service offered by the Transport Department. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Free service allows Hong Kong car owners to find out who accessed their details on database but news groups fear reporting will take hit
- Transport Department spokeswoman says the new service will allow vehicle owners to ‘take precautionary measures’ against abuse of personal details
- But journalists and media scholars warn the move may further restrict investigative reporting by tipping off parties at an early stage
