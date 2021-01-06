Cathay Pacific flights from Hong Kong to London will resume on January 12. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific extends ban on flights from Britain to Hong Kong until late January
- But carrier will resume flying passengers from the Asian financial centre to London next week
- Government banned flights from the European nation in bid to keep out new more virulent strain of the coronavirus
