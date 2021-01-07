People waiting for a train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang People waiting for a train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
People waiting for a train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong MTR

Hong Kong /  Transport

Rail services suspended between Hong Kong’s Fanling and Sheung Shui for nearly an hour after unidentified person found trapped underneath train

  • Police say the victim, whose personal details are still unclear, ‘should be certified dead at the scene’
  • The incident at Sheung Shui station was reported at 2pm, but train services were resuming gradually around 3pm

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 4:00pm, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People waiting for a train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang People waiting for a train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
People waiting for a train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE