The government has come under fire from lawmakers over delays to the expansion of a subsidised public transport scheme for the elderly. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Further delays expected for roll-out of expanded public transport subsidies for older Hong Kong residents
- Lawmakers had sharp criticisms for welfare chief Law Chi-kwong on Monday, questioning why the expansion of the scheme was taking so long
- But Law says delays are to be expected given issues with software, hardware and a shortage of manpower
