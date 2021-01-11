The government has come under fire from lawmakers over delays to the expansion of a subsidised public transport scheme for the elderly. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The government has come under fire from lawmakers over delays to the expansion of a subsidised public transport scheme for the elderly. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Further delays expected for roll-out of expanded public transport subsidies for older Hong Kong residents

  • Lawmakers had sharp criticisms for welfare chief Law Chi-kwong on Monday, questioning why the expansion of the scheme was taking so long
  • But Law says delays are to be expected given issues with software, hardware and a shortage of manpower

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 7:42pm, 11 Jan, 2021

