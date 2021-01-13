Empty departure gates were the norm at Hong Kong International Airport in 2020, as the number of passengers plummeted to 1985 levels. Photo: Sam Tsang Empty departure gates were the norm at Hong Kong International Airport in 2020, as the number of passengers plummeted to 1985 levels. Photo: Sam Tsang
Empty departure gates were the norm at Hong Kong International Airport in 2020, as the number of passengers plummeted to 1985 levels. Photo: Sam Tsang

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong airport passenger numbers plunge 89 per cent for year amid Covid-19 pandemic, logging fewer than 9 million for first time since 1985

  • More than 90 per cent of the estimated 8.8 million came in the first three months of the year, before the city effectively sealed its borders
  • World’s biggest airline body, meanwhile, lashes out at Hong Kong’s Christmas Eve decision to raise quarantine from 14 to 21 days

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 2:29pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Empty departure gates were the norm at Hong Kong International Airport in 2020, as the number of passengers plummeted to 1985 levels. Photo: Sam Tsang Empty departure gates were the norm at Hong Kong International Airport in 2020, as the number of passengers plummeted to 1985 levels. Photo: Sam Tsang
Empty departure gates were the norm at Hong Kong International Airport in 2020, as the number of passengers plummeted to 1985 levels. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE