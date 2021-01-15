Construction of the Hung Hom-to-Admiralty portion of the Sha Tin-Central link has been plagued by delays. Photo: Nora Tam
Lawmakers slam Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation for repeated delays to Sha Tin-Central link, ‘unacceptable’ evasiveness
- Lawmakers are sceptical the rail operator can meet the current timetable for opening the massive project’s cross-harbour section
- ‘Even a three-year-old kid won’t believe’ the project will be completed by the first quarter of next year, says lawmaker Michael Tien
