Red minibuses, ferry services to outlying islands, and the city’s iconic tram service will also be included in the scheme. Photo: EPA-EFE
Transport and logistics
Hong Kong could raise HK$2 flat fare in discounted public transport scheme for elderly, disabled
- Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong says the HK$2 flat rate could be reviewed every five years in future to adjust for inflation
- Spending on the scheme is expected to rise sevenfold by 2031, after lowering age threshold and including more transport options
