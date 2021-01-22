The fledgling Greater Bay Airlines has formally applied for the rights to operate more than 100 routes around the region. Photo: Felix Wong The fledgling Greater Bay Airlines has formally applied for the rights to operate more than 100 routes around the region. Photo: Felix Wong
The fledgling Greater Bay Airlines has formally applied for the rights to operate more than 100 routes around the region. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong upstart Greater Bay Airlines formally applies for rights to operate more than 100 routes

  • The application to take over the routes is a major step for the fledgling airline, but it could face objections from would-be competitors
  • The routes were relinquished by now-defunct regional carrier Cathay Dragon, which was shut down last year as part of it’s parent company’s restructuring

Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 5:20pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The fledgling Greater Bay Airlines has formally applied for the rights to operate more than 100 routes around the region. Photo: Felix Wong The fledgling Greater Bay Airlines has formally applied for the rights to operate more than 100 routes around the region. Photo: Felix Wong
The fledgling Greater Bay Airlines has formally applied for the rights to operate more than 100 routes around the region. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE