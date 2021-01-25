Cathay Pacific has said the plan to impose quarantine on aircrew could hurt its passenger and cargo business. Photo: Nora Tam
Cathay Pacific warns new Covid-19 quarantine for aircrew could force it to slash passenger flights by two-thirds and cost company HK$400 million a month
- Hong Kong government plans to impose 14-day quarantine and seven-day medical surveillance on all aircrew
- Airline says move could have dire consequences for passenger and cargo business
