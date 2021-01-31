Cathay Pacific aircrew have been asked to switch their BN(O) passports for HKSAR passports. Photo: Nora Tam Cathay Pacific aircrew have been asked to switch their BN(O) passports for HKSAR passports. Photo: Nora Tam
Cathay Pacific aircrew have been asked to switch their BN(O) passports for HKSAR passports. Photo: Nora Tam
Cathay Pacific asks Hong Kong aircrew to ditch BN(0) passports as row between Britain and China intensifies

  • Internal email requests that local employees change travel document in system to HKSAR passport
  • China said BN(O) would not be recognised after Britain’s decision to open visa applications scheme to Hongkongers

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:28pm, 31 Jan, 2021

Cathay Pacific aircrew have been asked to switch their BN(O) passports for HKSAR passports. Photo: Nora Tam Cathay Pacific aircrew have been asked to switch their BN(O) passports for HKSAR passports. Photo: Nora Tam
Cathay Pacific aircrew have been asked to switch their BN(O) passports for HKSAR passports. Photo: Nora Tam
