Hong Kong /  Transport

Close shave for police officer as patrol car bursts into flames near Hong Kong’s Eastern Harbour Tunnel

  • The officer was driving the car back to Wan Chai from a Kowloon Bay vehicle plant when the accident happened near Eastern Harbour Tunnel in Lam Tin
  • No casualties were reported and initial investigation found nothing suspicious; the fire was doused in about 15 minutes

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:07pm, 5 Feb, 2021

A police vehicle burst into flames near Hong Kong’s Eastern Harbour Tunnel on Friday. Photo: Facebook.
