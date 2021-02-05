A police vehicle burst into flames near Hong Kong’s Eastern Harbour Tunnel on Friday. Photo: Facebook.
Close shave for police officer as patrol car bursts into flames near Hong Kong’s Eastern Harbour Tunnel
- The officer was driving the car back to Wan Chai from a Kowloon Bay vehicle plant when the accident happened near Eastern Harbour Tunnel in Lam Tin
- No casualties were reported and initial investigation found nothing suspicious; the fire was doused in about 15 minutes
