Coronavirus: Hong Kong to press ahead with quarantine requirements for aircrew over aviation industry’s objections, sources say

  • The new regulation, expected to be announced Friday evening, would require pilots and cabin crews to undergo 14 days of quarantine and seven of medical surveillance upon entering the city
  • Sources, however, say the government will give airlines a two-week grace period starting from Monday before the new regulation is enforced

Danny Lee
Updated: 7:44pm, 5 Feb, 2021

