People wait for the train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang People wait for the train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
People wait for the train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong MTR
Hong Kong /  Transport

Service halted for 30 minutes on Hong Kong’s problem-plagued East Rail line, spoiling first full workday for new shorter trains

  • The disruption, blamed on equipment failure, took place at 11.40am and involved one of the new nine-carriage trains that made their debut on Saturday
  • The same line experienced numerous glitches two days earlier as it rolled out an updated signalling system

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:17pm, 8 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait for the train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang People wait for the train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
People wait for the train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE