People wait for the train at Kowloon Tong MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Service halted for 30 minutes on Hong Kong’s problem-plagued East Rail line, spoiling first full workday for new shorter trains
- The disruption, blamed on equipment failure, took place at 11.40am and involved one of the new nine-carriage trains that made their debut on Saturday
- The same line experienced numerous glitches two days earlier as it rolled out an updated signalling system
