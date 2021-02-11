Cathay Pacific has cut some of its long-haul services. Photo: Nora Tam
Cathay Pacific to axe host of long-haul flights with all routes to Australia cut, apart from Sydney, in response to quarantine plan for flight crews
- Services to Vancouver, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Auckland, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur also scrapped, with other flights reduced in frequency
- Government rules say pilots and cabin crew who have stayed outside China must be put in a hotel for 14 days on return to city
Topic | Cathay Pacific
