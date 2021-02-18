The rapid oral fluid test produces results that are more than 80 per cent accurate. Photo: Dickson Lee The rapid oral fluid test produces results that are more than 80 per cent accurate. Photo: Dickson Lee
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong police to use faster, new testing method to detect drivers under influence of drugs

  • The device can produce results in less than 10 minutes, compared to traditional ones that take up to half an hour
  • Ng Hoi-wai of traffic branch says new method – to be launched on Thursday midnight – will improve law enforcement

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:16pm, 18 Feb, 2021

